Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $115,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,773.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

