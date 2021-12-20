Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $586.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.