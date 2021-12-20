WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ HYZD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 63,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares during the last quarter.

