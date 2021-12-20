WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of National HealthCare worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

