WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

