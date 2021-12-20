WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.21 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of PC Connection worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $836,394 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CNXN opened at $44.36 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

