WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Hess Midstream worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 24.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

