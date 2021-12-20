WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of DMC Global worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DMC Global by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DMC Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a P/E ratio of 350.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

