WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Scholastic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Scholastic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Scholastic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.71 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 461.57%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

