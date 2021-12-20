WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 52,174 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Wabash National worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 44.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Wabash National by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Wabash National by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of WNC opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

