Wings Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006945 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

