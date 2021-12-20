Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WHLM opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.