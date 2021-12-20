Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WHLM opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.