Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC:WLLSF opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Company Profile

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA engages in the provision of maritime related services, transportation, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Maritime Services, Supply Services, and Holding and Investments. The Maritime Services segment offers marine products, ship agency services and logistics to the merchant fleet and ship management including manning for all major vessel types through a worldwide network.

