Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $214.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.48 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

