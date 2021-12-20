Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 273 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $192.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $187.88 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

