Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $340.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

