Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

