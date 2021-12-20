Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 284,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

