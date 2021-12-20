Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 45,828 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $302,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 541,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.