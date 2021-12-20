Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 45,828 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

