Whittier Trust Co. Has $53.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $53,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.