Whittier Trust Co. Has $36.42 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $445.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

