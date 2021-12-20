Whittier Trust Co. Buys 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $387.98 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

