Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.