Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 28,279 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Unity Software worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

U opened at $138.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

