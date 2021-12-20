Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 539,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

