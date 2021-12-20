Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.14.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

