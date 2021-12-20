Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

