Westpac Banking Corp Invests $539,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35.
In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.