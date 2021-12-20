Westpac Banking Corp Invests $539,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

