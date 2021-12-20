Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $915,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $148,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

