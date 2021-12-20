Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $528.38 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.