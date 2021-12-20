Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

