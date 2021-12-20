Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years.

NYSE MNP opened at $15.94 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

