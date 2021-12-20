Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:DMO opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.29.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
