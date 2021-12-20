Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:DMO opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

