Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.55

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.549 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

WIW opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.