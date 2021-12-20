Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $11.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 79.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.