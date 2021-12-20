Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $11.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 79.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

