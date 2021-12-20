Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $11.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 79.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

NYSE WIA opened at $14.20 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.