Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $14.98 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
