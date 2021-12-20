Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $14.98 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

