Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EMD opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $14.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

