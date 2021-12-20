Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 56.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,740.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

