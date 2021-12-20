Wells Fargo & Company Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $34.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,838,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,330,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 251,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

