Wells Fargo & Company Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.87.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

