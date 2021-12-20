Well Done LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

