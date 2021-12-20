Well Done LLC Has $704,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

