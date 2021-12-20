Well Done LLC Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 4.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

