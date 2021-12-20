Well Done LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 563.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

