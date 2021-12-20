Well Done LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

