Well Done LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $339.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

