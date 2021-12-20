Wealthpoint LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.32 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93.

