Wealthpoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

